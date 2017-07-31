Amber Rose Looking For Advice On Breast Reduction Surgery — ‘My Boobs Are Stupid Heavy’

Say what?! In a shocking new Instagram post, Amber Rose turns to her fans for advice on whether or not she should have her big breasts reduced by surgery.

Amber Rose, 33, is facing a very difficult decision when it comes to her body. The model told her fans in a very personal Instagram message that she is “thinking about” having her boobs reduced. “My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra on,” Amber wrote as the caption to a photo of her flaunting mass cleavage in a very low-cut black tank top. So, what’s stopping Amber from the potentially life changing surgery? “I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho. Any advice?” We love that Amber is keeping it real as she figures out what she wants to do, and even more so that she’s turning to her trusty fans to help her out.

“Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don’t have implants so they can’t just cut around the nipples,” she told her followers. Although breast reduction surgery is considered cosmetic, in most cases health insurance will cover it for medical reasons. If Amber is truly having trouble with her back due to the weight of her boobs, it’s totally possible that her reduction could be considered medically necessary. Of course it’s still up to her to make the decision, so we’re happy to see that she is taking some time to really think about it. Hopefully her fans will have some good advice for her!

