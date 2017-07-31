LA Olympics 2028: 5 Things To Know About The Epic Athletic Games

Olympians are headed to the City of Angels in 2028! Here’s everything you need to know about the next time the games head to the states!

It was just announced that the 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in LA! The Southern California destination had originally bid to host the 2024 games. Ultimately Paris, France won 2024 in part because their officials reportedly weren’t interested in re-applying in 4 years; but the LA officials were reportedly far more flexible. This is the first time the Summer Olympics will be held in the U.S. since Atlanta, Georgia hosted them in 1996. So, before you book your flight to California, here’s 5 key details on this exciting news!

1) This will be the third time Los Angeles hosts the prestigious games. Angelinos previously welcomed athletes from around the world in 1932 and 1984. The University of Southern California already has plans to spend $270 million to renovate Memorial Coliseum, where both the 1932 and 1984 games were held, according to the LA Times. And UCLA’s dorms will be used to house the athletes. Take a look back at thrilling competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics!

2) No new permanent venues need to be build in LA for the games. Unlike most cities, LA is already equipped to handle the thousands of athletes and spectators who will be heading to the games. Additionally, both the Los Angeles City Council and the state of California have pledged to $250 million each to cover unexpected costs, according to ESPN. So in many ways, LA is already ready for the competition!

3) Awarding two separate games to two cities simultaneously is unprecedented in the modern Olympics. The decision hinged up Paris’ ability to take advantage of public subsidies for the 2024 games that would not be available 4 years later. Meanwhile, LA’s time constraints are far more malleable. “They are making it financially — and we are negotiating this — so attractive we would be stupid not to take 2028,” LA’s Mayor Eric Garcetti, 46, told BuzzFeed on July 26.

4) The 1984 LA Olympics is the only games on record to turn a profit. So, it’s easy to see why the International Olympic Committee took up the City of Angels on their bid. “The cost to taxpayers to put this plan together is nothing,” Garcetti told ESPN. “There’s risk. Eyes wide open, it could be something. But I’m close to 100 percent confident.”

5) Both LA and Paris will be officially awarded their respective games at the IOC’s 130th session in Lima, Peru on Sept. 13. Mayor Garcetti is expected to make a formal announcement at a press conference on July 31. Check out these image of the opening ceremony in Rio and get excited for what we’ll see in 2028!

