Glenn Scarpelli: 5 Things To Know About The Man Who Jumped To His Death In NYC With His Wife

Glenn Scarpelli and Patricia Colant committed suicide on July 28 by jumping from a building and their story has become more shocking as it continues to unfold. Here’s what we know about Glenn.

1. Glenn Scarpelli, 53, loved his wife and kids. He and wife Patricia Colant, 50, lived in the Financial District of New York City with their son Joseph, 19, and daughter Isabella, 20. “He was a family man,” an anonymous neighbor told the New York Daily News. “He always talked about his son and daughter.” In the suicide notes the couple left, they wrote, “in sum and substance, ‘Our kids are upstairs, please take care of them,’” according to the New York Post.

2. He worked as a chiropractor. Glenn worked at his practice, Madison Wellness Center, for 27 years. One of Glenn’s clients had been former Yankees manager Joe Torre. The ninth floor office in the 14-story building on Madison Ave. at E. 33 St. was the site of their suicide, where they jumped to their death around 6 a.m. on July 28.

3. Glenn was very well liked. “Happiest guy you’d ever want to meet,” Robert Bisaccia Jr., who is an architectural consultant who worked in the office building, told the NY Daily News. Glenn was also well known with neighboring businesses and locals. “They’re wonderful people, just genuine people,” the owner of the nearby Beckett’s Bar & Grill said. “I would go out and eat with them too… They’re always having a great time together.” Click here to see the saddest deaths of 2017.

4. He was drowning in debt. Glenn owed a ridiculous amount of money to the state and federal government, records show. Glenn owed around $213,000 to the federal government and close to $42,000 to the state in unpaid taxes that went as far back as 2003. In Dec. 2013, a Manhattan federal judge ordered Glenn to pay $62,000 after he was sued for neglecting to pay back a loan he took out while attending Logan College of Chiropractic in Missouri.

5. They may have committed suicide because of the attempted repeal of the Affordable Care Act. The suicide came only a few hours after Senate Republicans were unable to pass a bill that would have repealed Obamacare. Glenn and Patricia said in their note they had “everything in life,” but noted their “financial spiral” and said they “can not live with the financial reality.” “We both have medical issues, we just can’t afford the health care,” the couple wrote.

