The Weeknd Loves Selena Gomez’s ‘Natural Beauty’ — She’s The Perfect Woman

Selena Gomez can toss out all her makeup as far as The Weeknd is concerned. Abel loves her natural beauty and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he thinks she’s the woman of his dreams!

If The Weeknd, 27, said he didn’t adored Selena Gomez’s video for her song, “Fetish,” then he’d be a bad liar. The Weekend is amazed by Selena, 25, and “absolutely loves” her new video, a source close to the R&B singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He’s blown away by it—how raw and edgy it is, how Selena really went out on a limb, and how she really pushed the boundaries.” One thing The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) loves is how “Selena can look so damn sexy without having to flash all her flesh, how she doesn’t need to put on a thong and twerk in order to look hot as hell.”

While it’s safe to say that Abel wouldn’t complain if Selena were to twerk in a thong, for him it seems that he loves her just the way she is. In fact, Selena’s natural beauty is the one thing that gets his heart pumping the hardest. “Abel thinks Selena looks at her most seductive and sensual when she’s bare-faced and authentic, no make-up, no hair styling, just her natural self,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “He loves her the most first thing in the morning when she wakes up and she’s still sleepy and her hair is all tousled.”

Perhaps Abel got a chance to see a sleepy Selena’s tussled hair after celebrating her birthday? A day after she turned 25, Sel and Abel took in a romantic dinner at SoHo House in Malibu, after spending the day together in Los Angeles. Considering that The Weeknd flew half-way around the world to celebrate with her, it’s pretty clear that he’s got it bad for the “Bad Liar” singer.”

“It’s crazy how much chemistry they still have,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “They’ve been dating now for about six months, but they’re still as hot for each other as they were during their first days together. The more Abel learns about Selena the deeper he falls in love with her, she is everything he has ever dreamed of in a woman, and more.”

