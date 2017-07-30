‘Teen Wolf’ Recap: A New Threat Arrives & Stiles Stumbles Upon A Fan Fave

Ready for one last ride, ‘Teen Wolf’ fans? The season 6B premiere introduced new danger for Scott and the pack, a new hellhound arrived, and Stiles got a big surprise during the first day of his FBI internship!

Welcome back to Beacon Hills, y’all! Scott is getting ready to leave Beacon Hills for good, but he’s got one last day as the lacrosse team’s assistant coach. Everything’s all fine and dandy, except one person is missing. Liam, that’s who! He’s heartbroken that Hayden moved away to protect her sister. Mason and Corey try to help Liam get his sh*t together, and it isn’t until Liam hears someone else might be captain that he perks right up. However, he nearly loses it in front of everyone, yellow eyes and all.

Right in the middle of practice, a bloody wolf walks out onto the field. The whole moment is pretty weird. Scott and Liam head into the woods to figure out what the heck is up and find several dead wolves in their midst. Something’s rotten in Beacon Hills again. Meanwhile, Malia is ready to get the hell out of this town and head off to France. Lydia tries to convince Malia to help Scott, but Malia’s determined to get away. Scott and Liam sit down to talk about what happened on the field. Scott advises Liam to always remember his mantra, so he can stay calm, cool, and collected. Scott is the best big brother ever.

Over at Eichen House, there’s trouble with a patient that’s been there since 1912. Dang. This “patient” is covered with pyroplastic rock. One of the employees taps on the rock and it breaks. Suddenly, there’s an explosion, and a new hellhound shows his face. Hello there, Casey Deidrick!

Liam and the rest of the upcoming seniors meet with a new guidance counselor before school starts. She’s a little too helpful with all of them. It’s kind of creepy. One of the new kids on the lacrosse team, Nolan, meets with her and the creep level hits a whole new level. This kid looks completely unhinged and scared at the same time. She tries to get Nolan to talk about the wolf on the lacrosse field and the other kinds of wolves he’s seen. Yeah, this girl is bad news.

‘You Let It Out’

Something is really wrong in Beacon Hills. Dozens of rats flood the science classroom. Ew. The new hellhound shows up at the school, too. WTF? Mason and Liam go down into the tunnels and find a rat king. They call in Malia for reinforcement. Over at the hospital, Scott’s trying to teach his mom to protect herself by using a taser gun with 800,000 volts on him. But Mama McCall already knows how to stay safe. She doesn’t want him to worry about her. She’s got this.

The new hellhound goes looking for Parrish. He heads to the hospital and runs right into the guy. Parrish initially believes he’s seeing something, but he’s definitely not. Mason and Liam bring one of the rats to Mama McCall at the hospital to take a look. Liam manages to get punched in the face and starts to lose control. Can’t this guy just catch a break?

Lydia heads to Scott’s house to pick him up and senses something’s off. One minute she’s in Scott’s house, the next she’s in a dark version of the high school with cobwebs everywhere. She hears screaming and gunshots. “You let it out,” a voice says. “You were supposed to ride with the hunt forever.”

Parrish and the new hellhound cross paths again at the high school. Mason and Liam walk in on their convo. The new hellhound is trying to tell them about the new threat, which he says is “something you let out.” They start to fight, and the new hellhound beats Parrish badly. That strange guidance counselor is just outside and has guns in her car! Liam and the new hellhound end up fighting, and Liam proves he’s got some incredible moves. Liam gets the one-up on the new hellhound. Yay for Liam!

“It won’t stay hidden,” the hellhound says. “It must be stopped. Nothing else matters.”

Hello Again, Old Friend

Scott grabs Roscoe and is getting ready to leave when Lydia shows up. They go get Malia. “We opened a door to another world, and something came out with us,” Lydia says. They need the new hellhound’s help. They think he has the answers they need. Unfortunately, they realize this at the wrong time. The wounded hellhound is trying to find refuge in the woods after being injured in his fight with Liam. The guidance counselor is there, and they end up fighting. Even though he’s 10 times more powerful than her, the guidance counselor shoots him in the head with a silver bullet that has the Argent family crest engraved on it. RIP, the new hellhound.

Lydia reveals more of what she heard in her latest vision. She heard the sound of people who’ve never lifted a hand against another human being. They weren’t being killed; they were killing each other. Malia, Scott, and Lydia debate about whether or not to call Stiles and tell him what’s going on. They play a voicemail from Stiles, who is now at Quantico for his FBI internship. After revealing that he told Lydia that he missed her (!), he urges Scott to get out of Beacon Hills. The town and the people will survive without him. There’s a whole world out there just waiting for them all. Stiles knows that now.

Stiles is so excited about this new opportunity and a little over prepared. During the first day of his internship, he’s shown footage of someone who’s being hunted for mass murder. The person in question? DEREK HALE! Stiles spits out his coffee when he sees Derek on the TV screen. #IAmDEAD!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the season 6B of Teen Wolf? Let us know!