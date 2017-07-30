Angelina Jolie’s Kids Shiloh, Zahara & Knox Are All Smiles After Working Out At The Sports Academy

Let’s get physical! Angelina Jolie’s kids Shiloh, Zahara and Knox were spotted at the Sports Academy in Los Angeles on July 29 where they were working up a sweat, kid-style. See the adorable pics of their outing!

Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt’s, 53, kids are used to being the center of attention — but not by choice! The six famous children have spent almost their entire lives in the spotlight and yet their parents have found ways to make sure they get to live an average life as much as possible. So Angie and Brad would have been very proud when they saw Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and Knox, 9, hanging at the Sports Academy in Los Angeles on July 29 — cause they looked just like all the other kids!

The Jolie-Pitt children were having a blast as they walked out of the large training facility that provides youth and adult programs for sports like basketball, volleyball, track and more. The kids came out wearing some fun new activewear and their smiles indicted they definitely had a great time working out! They also headed to Starbucks for a few refreshments! Zahara, Shiloh and Knox are growing up so fast — in fact all the kids are! Maddox will be turning 16 at the beginning of August; 13-year-old Pax is already a teenager and Zahara (whose adoption anniversary is coming up) will be turning 13 next January; Shiloh just turned 11; and the twins, Knox and Vivienne, just celebrated their 9th birthday with an over the top family trip to Disneyland. See pics of the kids in Disneyland here.

It’s awesome to see the kids looking so cheerful and carefree like this, when insiders have told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the divorce and custody battle between Brad and Angie is definitely putting a strain on the family — as can be expected. But it looks like the ex-couple is doing everything they can to make sure it doesn’t affect their kids ability to just be kids!

HollywoodLifers, do you love the Jolie-Pitt kids adorable outing at the Sports Academy? Let us know below!