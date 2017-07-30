Paris Jackson & Godfather Macaulay Culkin Get Matching Spoon Tattoos On Their Arms

Connected for life! Paris Jackson and godfather Macaulay Culkin solidified their unwavering friendship on July 30 by getting matching spoon tattoos on their arms.

Forget friendship bracelets, Paris Jackson, 19, and Macaulay Culkin, 36, went to the extreme by getting matching tattoos on July 30. The Home Alone actor and his goddaughter were spotted walking through West Hollywood in the afternoon and wound up getting inked at the Tattoo Mania parlor. Taking to Snapchat, Paris showed off their fresh pieces — matching spoon to be exact — on their upper arms. We’re not completely certain of what the significance is, but such designs often symbolize a chronic struggle. Even though these two seem like an odd pair, they were brought together by the late Michael Jackson and have been in each other’s lives ever since.

The “Bad” singer, who died in 2009, was friends with Macaulay for years. The former child actor appeared in Michael’s music video for “Black And White” and also visited Neverland Ranch several times….you’ve surely heard rumors about that place. In any case, Macaulay and Paris have maintained a great bond. Last year, the blonde beauty shared a picture of herself painting his nails and giving him a pedicure. “Model? Nah I paint hipster’s toenails for a living,” she wrote on social media. They’ve also hung out in NYC multiple times, going out to dinner and drawing silly cartoon pictures at the table. Obviously the stars are so fond of each other that they now have permanent reminders of all the good times.

No stranger to getting inked, Paris has an impressive collection of pieces. The model recently got “Applehead” on her foot as a tribute to her father — a nickname that loved ones called him growing up. “With every step I take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you 🍏,” she wrote. The teen also has a matching tattoo with her brother Prince. They each have a different half of the ying-yang symbol. We can’t wait to see what she gets next!

