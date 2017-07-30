‘Game Of Thrones’: [Spoiler] Dies After Making A Shocking Confession To Jaime

The July 30 episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ ended with one shocking death. One of the show’s fan faves died, but not before stunning Jaime Lannister with a confession that will haunt him forever.

Unfortunately, Olenna Tyrell is no longer with us. The beloved character drank a glass full of poisoned wine and was awaiting her death at the end of the July 30 episode. But Lady Olenna didn’t go down without a fight. She may have ended up dead, but she got the last laugh. Jaime and the majority of the Lannister army seized Highgarden easily after Casterly Rock was taken over by Daenerys’ army.

After the latest Tyrell defeat, Jaime walked into Olenna’s chambers. She wanted to get in one last twist of the proverbial knife before she died. She didn’t run or hide. Olenna has always been too good for that. Olenna had been waiting to get some sort of revenge on Cersei after the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms killed her only son, Mace Tyrell, and grandchildren, Margaery and Loras, when she blew up the High Sept.

Jaime told the Queen of Thorns that Cersei had thought up a number of violent ways to kill her, but he talked his lover out of them all. He offered Olenna a much more merciful death: poison. He poured the poison into her wine. She asked him if there would be any pain, and Jaime said there wouldn’t be. She drank it all and didn’t even flinch.

“I’d hate to die like your son, clawing at my neck, foam and bile spilling from my mouth,” Olenna told Jaime. “Eyes blood red, skin purple. Must’ve been horrible for you as a King’s Guard, as a father. It was horrible enough for me. Not at all what I intended. I’ve never seen the poison work before. Tell Cersei. I want her to know that it was me.”

Game of Thrones fans have known for some time that Olenna helped plan Joffrey’s death, but Cersei and Jaime have been oblivious to that fact. The look on Jaime’s face after Olenna’s big confession (and her calling Joffrey a “c*nt”) proved the Queen of Thorns was the true winner in this last battle with the Lannisters. Her last words will stay with Jaime forever. He couldn’t even stick around to watch her die. That’s how shaken Jaime was. RIP, Lady Olenna Tyrell. You were too good to us.

