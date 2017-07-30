Nicki Minaj Parties With Drake In Sexy Lace-Up Corset At Miami Nightclub: Sizzling Pics

When Nicki Minaj and Drake are in town, the party doesn’t stop until the break of dawn. While hanging out in Miami, these two besties hit up a club, with Nicki looking absolutely flawless in a sexy pink corset!

There are very few things hotter than a July night in Miami. Turns out, Nicki Minaj, 34, is one of them, as she nearly set the world on fire with her outfit while partying on July 28. Of course, Ms. Minaj isn’t one to go clubbing alone. She had Drake, 30, and French Montana, 32, by her side when she rolled up to the STORY nightclub in Miami, Florida. The “Baddest Bitch” singer shared pictures of her crew on her Instagram, including some nice shots of her killer outfit, which featured a lace-up corset. Nice.

Perhaps her best accessory wasn’t Drizzy or French, but the holographic chain hanging around her neck? “Last night in the club,” she said in a July 29 Instagram post, “one of the rappers thought his eyes were playing tricks on’em. I said nah n***a u seeing right. Barbie® + ThePinkprint logo all in one piece.” Honestly, Nicki should be proud. The piece of jewelry, depending on how it was held, had the cover to her album, The Pinkprint, and her nickname. While showing it off, she had a warning to anyone who’d rip the design off. “Y’all eBay all my chains. I dare y’all to figure this one out! .. if I see this shit being sold on eBay for 39.99 I’m deleting all my socials.”

Oh no! If Nicki deletes her social media accounts, how will we get candid shots of her and Drake goofing off? Nicki shared a picture of her and Drizzy getting silly on July 28. Drake took part of the inaugural Fam Jam, a celebrity soccer game. It seems that Drizzy’s mind wasn’t on the ball, as he was caught looking at something just as round – Nicki Minaj’s butt! As Nicki showed off her custom jersey – with her name, “Barbie” on the back – Drake was checking out her donk.

Hopefully, this pic of Drake peeping doesn’t set off Nas, 43. It seemed that Nas and Nicki were going to be the new Queen and King of hip-hop romance, but he’s starting to have second thoughts. Nicki still gets really emotional whenever Meek Mill, 30, talks about their breakup in an interview, and this has Nas “questioning Nicki’s motives” about their relationship. Uh-oh.

What do you think about Nicki partying with Drake, HollywoodLifers? Do you wish you were there?