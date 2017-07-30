Happy National Lipstick Day, ladies! Kim Kardashian and Irina Shayk celebrated in the most appropriate way, by rocking their favorites shades in gorgeous selfies. Who had the better ‘glam session?’

It’s a battle of the lipsticks! Kim Kardashian, 36, and Irina Shayk, 31, celebrated National Lipstick Day on July 29, both posting stunning selfies in their favorite shades of makeup. The Selfish author, who recently launched her own beauty line called KKW, had the help of her glam squad today to achieve absolute perfection. Taking to Snapchat, Kim shared a video of herself getting all dolled up by her team of professionals. “Happy National Lipstick Day! Can’t wait for you to see my glam sesh with @patrickstarr on his YouTube channel coming out next week! We are using the color Kimmie.” Watch the reality star’s beauty routine below.

Coming for the selfie queen’s crown is Irina, Bradley Cooper‘s Russian GF who put her sexiest assets on full display on National Lipstick Day. Dressed in a white lace bra, the brunette bombshell shared her favorite lip product with her eight million Instagram followers. “Happy National Lipstick Day, celebrating with my favorite @lorealmakeup,” she captioned her selfie. There’s no doubt that Irina’s naturally plumped pout looks amazing in that shade of crimson red, but it’s not the star of the show. Just look at her cleavage! Her cheekbones! Her collarbones! Bradley is officially the luckiest man alive.

Of course Kim and Irina would look equally as beautiful without makeup on, but it’s in a girl’s genetic code to experiment with different looks. Is there really such a thing as being too young for lipstick and eyeliner? Not in the Kardashian household! North West is already following in her mother’s footsteps. The toddler wasn’t afraid of trying Kylie Jenner‘s lipkit brand, and opted for the boldest shade of all — stark black! This girl is going to be a trendsetter.

