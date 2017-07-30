Kylie Jenner: 14 Photos Of Her Insane Cleavage In Bras, Bikinis & More

It’s become a common occurrence to see Kylie Jenner putting her breasts on display, and we’ve rounded up her wildest cleavage-baring pics yet! Check ’em out here!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is not shy about showing skin, and recently, she’s been showing off her cleavage more than ever. Whether it be in literally just a bra, a bikini or even a low-cut ensemble, Kylie has really been putting her chest at the center of the attention over the last few months. Just earlier this week, on July 24, the reality star shared a sexy selfie on Instagram where she’s wearing nothing but a pair of leggings and a lacy yellow bra that can barely contain her breasts! Click through the gallery above to check out this shot and more of Kylie’s most insane cleavage pics.

Of course, all this attention Kylie’s putting on her boobs has gotten fans speculating that she’s gotten a boob job. This rumor has been making headlines for nearly two years now, although it’s been quite some time since Kylie’s flat-out issued a denial. Back in Sept. 2015, she credited her larger breasts to the Victoria’s Secret bombshell bra. Then, last August, she revealed that her boobs were only looking so big because it was “that time of the month.” She added that they would “deflate” once her period was over, but what’s her excuse for how consistently big they’ve been since around November?!

“Her breasts appear to have gone from a conservative B to a full D,” Dr. Anthony Youn, M.D., F.A.C.S., told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in December. “I suspect she’s had a recent breast augmentation, giving her breasts that proportionately rival her famous lips.” What do you guys think!?

