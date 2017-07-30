Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Sheer Red Top & Slays Summer’s Nipple-Centric Trend

For all we know, Kendall Jenner may not even own a bra anymore. The sexy young model was spotted going without support for the millionth time this summer on July 30 when she wore a gorgeous sheer red top that revealed just a hint of nipple!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and her gals came out to play on July 30 — and no, we don’t mean her friends. The hot model was spotted strolling around New York City in a sheer red top that exposed everything that was underneath it. Because Kendall had NOTHING underneath, she put on quite a show. Kendall is a very big supporter of the “Free the Nipple” movement and the fact she’s going braless, yet again, is hardly a surprise. Honestly, she might pull it off better than anyone else we know! Click here to see pics of other stars going braless.

Kendall has been seen going sans bra anywhere and everywhere she goes, from everyday shopping trips in Los Angeles to beach bashes in Mykonos. The braless look may be the hottest trend this summer, but Kendall was doing it long before everyone else was. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is clearly the one who inspired friends like Gigi Hadid, 21, and her sister Bella Hadid, 20, as well as her own sisters, like Kourtney Kardashian, 38, to go braless.

The supermodel appears to be totally and completely cool with her body. This week she took to Instagram to share a fully nude picture of herself and fans went wild. Kendall was laying on her stomach, so only her bare bum and lovely naked legs and back were in full view. But she was positioned in such a way that her followers could still see a decent amount of side boob and it was definitely a sight to behold.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s sexy top? Are you into the braless look? Let us know below!