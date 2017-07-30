‘Game Of Thrones’: A Breakdown Of Jon Snow’s Family Tree Before He Meets Daenerys

Jon Snow is a secret Targaryen, but he doesn’t know that yet. As he prepares to meet his aunt, Daenerys Targaryen, for the first time, we’re going to dissect his complicated family tree for you.

*His parents are Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. The season 6 finale confirmed that Jon Snow is not Ned Stark’s son after all, but his sister Lyanna’s only child. Ned found his sister dying in the Tower of Joy after giving birth to Jon Snow. We have yet to know the truth about Lyanna’s relationship with Rhaegar Targaryen. After Rhaegar won the tourney at Harrenhal, he rode past his wife, Elia Martell, and placed a crown of roses on Lyanna’s lap. Rhaegar’s big move shocked everyone because Rhaegar was married, and Lyanna was betrothed to Robert Baratheon. Rhaegar later kidnapped Lyanna, or so the rumor says. Many people believe they were in love and ran away together. Nevertheless, they had a child together — JON SNOW!

*Ned Stark and Daenerys are equally related to him. Yes, really. Since Jon Snow is the son of Rhaegar and Lyanna, that makes Daenerys and Viserys his aunt and uncle on the Targaryen side. Ned, Benjen, Brandon, are his uncles by blood on the Stark side. Catelyn is his aunt by marriage.

*Jon Snow has a strong claim to the Iron Throne because of parents. Jon Snow is the only surviving son of Rhaegar Targaryen, who was next in line for the Iron Throne after his father, King Aerys, a.k.a. the Mad King. The Targaryens were overthrown by Robert Baratheon during Robert’s Rebellion. However, if Rhaegar and Lyanna got married, that would mean Jon Snow’s not a bastard and would be eligible for the Iron Throne. Jon Snow is actually closer in line to inheriting the Iron Throne than Dany if he’s officially legitimized. Sorry, Daenerys.

*The people he thought were his siblings are actually his cousins. Jon Snow still believes that he’s the bastard son of Ned Stark, making him a half-brother to Robb, Sansa, Arya, Bran, and Rickon. What he doesn’t know is that those Starks are actually his cousins! Jon Snow does have two half-siblings on the Targaryen side. Rhaegar was married to Elia, and they had two children together: Rhaenys and Aegon. Unfortunately, both of them are believed to have been killed during Robert’s Rebellion.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

