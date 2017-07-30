‘Game Of Thrones’ Recap: Daenerys & Jon Snow Meet & Cersei Gets Her Revenge

Daenerys and Jon Snow finally came face-to-face on the July 30 episode of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Plus, Cersei’s thirst for vengeance continued and there was one epic reunion!

Jon Snow arrives at Dragonstone with Davos by his side. He sees Tyrion as soon as he steps off the boat. They shake hands and acknowledge that a lot has changed since the last time they saw each other. Tyrion introduces Dany’s people that are with him to Jon Snow. Missandei asks Jon Snow that his people hand over their weapons and they oblige. Tyrion asks how Sansa is doing. “She’s much smarter than she lets on,” Tyrion says to Jon Snow. As we all know, including Jon Snow, Sansa is showing that now more than ever.

Daenerys’ dragons fly by and scare the bejeezus out of Jon Snow and Davos. They’ve never seen dragons before. Melisandre watches as Jon Snow walks to meet Daenerys. Varys comes up to her and asks why she’s staying away. “I’ve done my part,” she tells Varys. “I’ve brought ice and fire together.” Varys knows there’s more to the story. He advises her not to return to Westeros. “I’m not sure it will be safe for you,” he says.

Missandei and Tyrion bring Jon Snow and Davos right to Daenerys. You guys, that moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here! Jon Snow and Daenerys meet and look each other in the eye for the first time in 7 seasons! Daenerys reminds Jon that his ancestor swore an oath to always bend the knee to the Targaryens. Jon Snow refuses to bend the knee. He’s very hesitant about swearing his allegiance to the Mad King’s daughter. Daenerys apologizes on behalf of House Targaryen for the crimes her father committed against the Stark family. “I ask you not to judge a daughter by the sins of her father,” Daenerys says to Jon. That’s a reasonable request, don’t you think?

“I am the last Targaryen, Jon Snow,” Daenerys says Jon Snow. Oh, the irony! Jon and Dany continue to get off on the wrong foot and butt heads. “I am not your enemy,” Jon Snow swears. “The dead are your enemy.” He keeps on warning Dany about the White Walkers, but he’s not doing a very good job of getting her to believe him. Her eye is on one prize right now: the Iron Throne. She walks down to him and gets right in face. “I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms and I will,” she says to him. He replies, “You’ll be ruling over a graveyard if we don’t defeat the Night King.” (Is it just me or is the sexual tension palpable between them?)

Davos tries to settle the tension between them. He defends Jon Snow and names off everything Jon’s done and sacrificed for the good of his people. He’s not all that different from Daenerys. He starts to say that Jon Snow gave his own life, but Jon stops him. Tyrion urges Jon to bend the knee and just get it over with so they can move on. Jon Snow’s remains standing.

Suddenly, Varys runs in and whispers something in Daenerys’ ear. Daenerys sends Jon Snow off to his room. “Am I your prisoner,” he asks her. “Not yet,” she says.

Meanwhile, Theon is pulled aboard one of the surviving Greyjoy boats after jumping ship. While Theon’s found safety, Yara is being pulled through the streets of King’s Landing on a leash by Euron. He brings Yara, Ellaria, and Tyene directly to Cersei. He brags about bringing her what no other man (i.e. Jaime) could: justice. He keeps on hinting that he wants marriage as his prize, but Cersei tells him that he’ll get what he wants when the war is won.

Ellaria spits in Cersei’s face. This woman isn’t going down without a fight. Cersei visits Ellaria and Tyene in their cell later and taunts Ellaria about Oberyn’s death. Ellaria took away Cersei’s daughter, so Cersei’s going to take away hers. Cersei kisses Tyene, killing her the same way Ellaria killed Myrcella. Now that’s SAVAGE.

After quenching her thirst for revenge, she goes directly to Jaime for sex. The next morning, a maiden knocks on her door. Cersei doesn’t rush Jaime off. She’s queen and can do whatever she wants. She lets the maiden see Jaime in her bed.

Tyrion goes to talk to Jon Snow, who admits he’s feeling like a prisoner. “The dead are coming for us all,” he says to Tyrion. Jon thinks Tyrion doesn’t believe him, but he actually does. Tyrion’s seen a lot of things over the years, and this isn’t a huge stretch. Jon Snow wants to leave Dragonstone and go back to Winterfell so he can prepare his people for what’s coming. Tyrion encourages Jon Snow to give Dany another chance and talk things out with her. He also asks if there’s anything Jon Snow needs to help with his fight. Well, now that you mention it… Dragonstone is full of dragonglass!

Tyrion tells Daenerys about Jon Snow’s request for dragonglass. She can’t seem to shake what Davos said about Jon Snow taking a knife in the heart for his people. Tyrion dismisses Davos’ word and says it was just an exaggeration.

Jon Snow goes to have another chat with Daenerys. She tells him that she named two of her dragons after her brothers, Viserys and Rhaeger! Is this the first time Rhaegar’s name has been uttered in Jon Snow’s presence?! Daenerys reveals that she’s going to allow Jon Snow to mine dragonglass and offers to provide any resources he needs. “So you believe me?” he asks? She doesn’t give him a straight answer. “You better get to work, Jon Snow,” she says.

Over at Winterfell, Sansa gets one hell of a surprise. Meera brings Bran Stark back to Winterfell! The moment is an emotional one. Sansa goes right up to Bran and hugs him. Later, she tells Bran that he’s the rightful Lord of Winterfell. He says he can never be that. He’s the Three-Eyed Raven now.

Let’s just take a moment to give Sam a round of applause. Sam has cured Jorah of greyscale. Jorah is released and reveals he’s going to be by Dany’s side as she takes the Seven Kingdoms. Archmaester Ebrose knows Sam bent the rules to cure Jorah. He applauds him for doing what no other man could.

The Unsullied invade Casterly Rock. While Tyrion’s birthplace has always been known as an “impregnable fortress,” Tyrion knows a way in. The sewers are the key to taking Casterly Rock. He is certain Daenerys’ soldiers will take Casterly Rock. They’re fighting for freedom and the person who gave it to them, while Cersei’s soldiers are fighting out of fear. Tyrion is right, as usual, but the war is not won yet. Euron’s naval forces are putting up a fight and the rest of the Lannister army is at Highgarden, where Olenna is waiting.

Olenna knows Jaime’s coming and waits for him. She chastises Jaime for letting Cersei get under his skin. “You poor fool,” she says to him. “She’ll be the end of you.” Jaime starts to name off the ideas in which Cersei wanted to kill Olenna. He admits he talked Cersei out of them all. Instead, he pours poison in her wine. There will be no pain or suffering. Olenna drinks the poisoned wine immediately. Before she dies, she confesses that she killed Joffrey. “Tell Cersei,” Olenna says to a stunned Jaime. “I want her to know it was me.” SLAY, OLENNA!

