Jeremy Meeks Disables Instagram Comments After Fans Slam Him For Leaving Wife

You know what they say about karma. Jeremy Meeks is feeling the heat after leaving his wife for Chloe Green, so much so that he completely disabled the comment section on Instagram!

Karma is a female dog. The “B” word that we can’t say on here. It appears she’s finally caught up with Jeremy Meeks, 33, who was publicly busted for cheating on his wife of eight years with Chloe Green, 26. The pictures of them kissing all over Turkey broke the internet…and Melissa Meek‘s heart. Now, almost as if the scandal as come full circle, fans are slamming the hot felon over Instagram for his shameless infidelity. It got to a point so nasty that Jeremy had no choice but to disable the comment section on his account. Not only were people lashing out at him, they also targeted the TopShop heiress, calling her a “wh*re” and a “home wrecker.”

Honestly, maybe the new couple should have seen this kind of backlash coming. Jeremy’s marriage to Melissa crumbled right before our very eyes…and it wasn’t pretty. She hasn’t been shy about expressing feelings of sadness and betrayal over social media, all the while Chloe and the blue-eyed bandit continue to flaunt their romance. The following quote, which Melissa posted on Instagram on July 27, basically sums everything up. “I fed mouths that talked s*** about me. I wiped tears from the same people that caused mine. Picked up people that tried to knock me down. Did favors for those who couldn’t do s*** for me. Been there for the one’s that let me.”

While the retaliation against Jeremy and Chloe isn’t necessarily news, it certainly has escalated over recent weeks. Back when the lovers first got together, the British brunette actually clapped back at haters on her own time. “Just the Beginning…We appreciate all the love and the hate,” she wrote beneath a photo of herself with the former criminal. Say what you will about Chloe, but the girl’s got thick skin!

HollywoodLifers, if you were in Jeremy’s position, how would you handle the negative online comments?