George Clooney Has A Magic Touch With Twins — He Sweetly Calms Them When Crying

Get a man who can do both. One of Hollywood’s sexiest actors is also the world’s greatest father. Where do we get one of those? George Clooney, 56, “is such a natural parent — it’s amazing how he is with the twins,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After all the years he protested that he wasn’t cut out for parenthood, it’s mind blowing how good he is. George is so patient and calm around the babies, even when they’ve been on an hour-long crying tear! When he picks the babies up they immediately calm down.” Not even wifey Amal Clooney, 39, can understand his magical touch.

What’s even sweeter is that the Hail, Caesar! actor isn’t afraid of getting his hands dirty — literally! There’s no task too daunting whether it’s diaper changes or midnight feedings. “George will be an absolutely wonderful father, Amal will be — and already is — a magnificent mother,” his father Nick Clooney gushed to Good Morning Britain on June 8. “He will be hands on entirely and he will do it with humor and with joy.” That’s incredible news for the human rights activist too, who took a break from court hearings and official law business to enjoy maternity leave for the next few weeks.

With Amal expected to head back to work in January, she’s trying to get all the rest she can. Of course that isn’t easy with two newborn babies in the house. The couple “are beyond tired,” our source continues. “Sometimes they feel like zombies they’re so tired, but they wouldn’t change their new life for all the money in the world. George really didn’t think he could be this happy and content, it’s like his whole life has been preparation for being a dad.” Awww! Hearts currently melting.

