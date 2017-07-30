Fish Gape: Kylie Jenner & More Stars Mastering The Sensual Pout For Sexy Selfies On IG

Duck lips are OUT! Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and more of the hottest A-list stars are opting for the ‘fish gape,’ while taking to Instagram. The sensual pout is so effortless and it’s the perfect way to nail a seductive selfie. See the time-old trend revitalized!

Women have been going above and beyond to obtain luscious lips! The hottest A-list stars are continuing to pioneer that trend, but injections aren’t always needed! Instead of doing the classic duck face (which many are NOT fans of), several celebs are opting for the “fish gape” while posing for sexy selfies. To break it down, it’s the “combination of squinching, head tilting, and pursed lips,” according to Urban Dictionary. This fad took off in 2015, but Kylie Jenner, 19, Selena Gomez, 25, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and more are giving it a new flare! See pics of stars doing the “fish gape,” right here.

It’s not about having the biggest lips, but more about working with what you’ve got! Hailey Baldwin, 20, slayed the seductive pout while taking to the ‘gram on July 20. She rocked a sexy blue bikini and pulled off the hottest picture ever with her flattering expression. Victoria Secret babe Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 30, continually masters the “fish gape,” by pursing her lips and posing with her head down as she graces the red carpet. Work it! Kim Kardashian, 36, is also no stranger to the trend obviously, recently showing off her skills while posing for a sizzling selfie in the mirror.

Why is it called the “fish gape?” Well, for obvious reasons, the facial expression resembles that of a fish! Many ladies slightly suck in their cheeks or opt for extra contour while giving it a go. It’s the “open-mouthed and slightly toothy” pose, according to a throwback article from Cosmopolitan. Even though years have passed since the trend started, several celebs are keeping the pose alive and well. Bella Hadid, 20, looked flawless while showing off her glowing complexion on July 30. Even though it sounds silly, many have mastered the trick to getting that perfect plump pout selfie!

