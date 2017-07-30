Elizabeth Hurley Proves She’s The Queen Of The Perfect Body At 52 In Bikini Pics

Forget the Kardashians and Jenners: Elizabeth Hurley may be the queen of the bikini. The 52-year-old star of ‘The Royals’ posted a jaw dropping pic on July 29, showing off a phenomenal body that’s hotter than the summer sun!

All hail the queen of summer. Elizabeth Hurley, 52, has made a solid claim on the crow by posting pictures of her gorgeous body in bikinis all over her Instagram. The latest sizzling snap came on July 29, when she posed in a paisley two-piece near some breathtaking water. While the scenery was quite gorgeous, Liz’s body was the real eye-catcher, as fans couldn’t stop eating up how good she looked! The picture was a preview of the next part of the Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection, and fans were thrilled to see the hotter-than-hell Liz model the bikini.

Damn. The star of The Royals has been living for the summer. She celebrated #NationalBikiniDay with a sizzling snap of her in a pink bikini (one that she seemed to wear while doing some sexy stretches in a picture posted two days later.) Even when Liz is rocking a one piece, her hot body cranks up the temperature by a few thousands degrees. Sure, these pictures are pretty much advertisements for the bikini line, but is anyone complaining?

No one was saying anything on July 19 when Liz shared a picture of her wearing nothing but a lacy white thong. “Lounging on the best presents ever,” Liz said, tagging designer Patrick Cox. While the fuzzy pillows looked quite comfortable, it’s safe to say that fans would rather snuggle up with Liz instead. This pic somehow found a way to be hotter than the video she posted on July 17, where she was lounging topless in the sun. Incredible!

It’s been quite an amazing summer for sexy bikini selfies. While everyone expected stars like Kylie Jenner, 19, Kim Kardashian, 36, and others to light up social media with some sizzling snaps in barely-there bikinis, who thought that the season would be ruled by stars like Liz Hurley and Kris Jenner? Kim’s 61-year-old mother showed all her girls how it was done, posing for a smoking-hot selfie while wearing a skimpy bikini! Khloe Kardashian, 33, said that her mom was a straight-up sexy “snack!”

What do you think about Elizabeth Hurley’s bikini body, HollywoodLifers? Is she your bikini queen?