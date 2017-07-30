Coco Austin Flaunts Out-Of-This-World Cleavage By Proudly Showing Off 40 DDs In Tiny String Two-Piece

Work it! Coco Austin took to Instagram on July 30 to promote some bikinis, but the main focus of her video ended up being her massive cleavage! The sexy wife of Ice-T shared a clip of her trying on a new two piece that’s amazing!

Coco Austin, 38, is known for being married to the amazing Ice-T, 59, for having a beautiful 19-month-old baby girl, Chanel, and her out-of-this-world rack. Okay, that third one is not like the others, but it doesn’t mean it’s not true — and she knows it! The model took to Instagram on July 30 to share a clip of herself trying on a Perfect Sculpt “Push-Up” string bikini and the way that thing affected her cleavage was insane! Click here to see pics of Coco and baby Chanel.

In the video, you can see Coco grab the trademark strings and pull her giant 40 DD boobs tightly together. “Watch this. Don’t blink. Wooo! Tie these suckers up. Uh-huh! Tie these suckers up, uh-huh!” she tells her followers while putting the finishing touches on the tiny two-piece. “And they’re ready for action because I could seriously take an aerobics class and they wouldn’t move. Pow!” she joked before walking around the pool she was giving her little demonstration in. Flaunting off her breasts and backside, for good measure, is definitely one way to sell these bikinis!

This is hardly Coco’s first modeling gig. The star, who has been married to Ice-T since 2002, has enjoyed quite a successful career, including the work she has done on her own lingerie line. The hottie has one amazing body, to be sure, and it’s even more amazing once you find out she did acro-yoga to get back down to her normal weight after gaining 13 lbs. while carrying Chanel, her first child. Now she continues with her yoga regimen and even includes Chanel!

