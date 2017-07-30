Chester Bennington’s Funeral: Friends & Loved Ones Gather To Mourn His Tragic Death

Our hearts are breaking. Chester Bennington’s closest friends and family members gathered for his funeral held at South Coast Botanic Garden on July 30. Musical tributes, memories and more were shared to honor the Linkin Park singer’s life.

Rest in peace Chester Bennington. Hundreds of people attended the Linkin Park singer’s private funeral near his Palo Verdes home on July 30, to honor his beautiful life after his tragic suicide at the young age of 41. Powerful musical tributes were performed to an emotional audience, filled with artists who played or toured with Chester over the years. His family decided on a private funeral at South Coast Botanic Garden, instead of an open service. Guests were even given yellow and black wristbands as well as VIP passes. Meanwhile, Chester’s fans have also paid tribute to the front man with memorials all around the world. See pics of his private funeral right here.

Chester meant everything to people around him, including his longtime band mates. They were among the first to learn of his heartbreaking death. One of singer’s friends went to pick him up for a photo shoot with Linkin Park on July 20, and it was reported that Chester’s housekeeper discovered his lifeless body hanging. Chester leaves behind six children, wife Talinda Ann Bentley, and an undeniable impact on the music industry. The Linkin Park singer openly discussed his painful struggles with drugs and alcohol before his passing. He died only one week before the band was supposed to go on tour for their new album, One More Light, and perform gigs with Blink-182.

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” Talinda wrote after Chester’s devastating death. “How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.” Linkin Park also mourned Chester’s untimely passing with a heartfelt Facebook message on July 24. “Our hearts are broken,” it read. “The shock waves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

