17 Celebs Who’ve Shaved Their Heads: Kristen Stewart & More

Talk about dramatic hair makeovers! Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Kate Hudson are just a few of the notable celebrities to rock buzz cuts!

Kate Hudson’s trading in her notorious blonde locks for a buzz cut! The Almost Famous star, 38, revealed she shaved her head for her role in Sisters via Instagram on July 26. Kate posted a photo of her hair makeover and captioned it, “Freedom 🙌💇 Compliments of @siathisisacting ❤️ #OurBeautifulDirector.” Sia is co-writing and directing the movie, which is set to be released in 2018. Kate has never changed up her look this much before. We’re loving it!

Kate joins the ranks of many celebs who have shaved their heads. Kristen Stewart, 27, debuted her buzz cut on TODAY in March 2017. She revealed that she had wanted to shave her head “for a long time.” Her role in the upcoming drama Underwater provided her the perfect opportunity to take a leap of faith and chop those locks off! She’s kept her short hair platinum blonde as well. She looks fabulous!

Cara Delevingne, 24, followed Kristen’s lead and shaved her head for a film role. Over the past few months in 2017, Cara’s hair has been getting shorter and shorter. She buzzed her head completely in anticipation of filming Life in a Year, in which she plays a woman fighting cancer. Before she shaved her head, she was met with some resistance. “Before I even got the project, I said to the director, ‘I want to shave my head for it.’ My agents and managers were like, ‘Please don’t! Why would you do that?'” she told ELLE. She said she wanted to be able to feel what it was like to have no hair. She added, “The way you look, I think, it’s so important to feel beautiful, no matter if you have hair. It doesn’t matter at all.” Take a look at the rest of the celebs who’ve rocked buzz cuts in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, have you thought about shaving your head? Let us know!