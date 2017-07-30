Carmelo Anthony Will Always Love La La — ’Sick To His Stomach’ That He Blew Marriage

Three strikes, you’re out! Carmelo Anthony feels ‘sick to his stomach’ reflecting on the mistakes he made while married to La La, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

No regrets? Not quite. Carmelo Anthony, 33, will always love La La, 38, — but it’s not enough to erase his past mistakes. “It’s definitely over between them,” HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “They were together for 13 years, so there’s a lot of shared history, you don’t just disengage overnight and walk away from that. Plus, of course, they have Kiyan, so they are always going to be in each other’s lives. The breakup was painful and terrible, for both of them, but they seem to have managed to work through the anger and bitterness and they’re in a pretty good place right now.”

Forgive but never forget — amirite? The basketball player is still dealing with claims that he allegedly knocked up an exotic dancer…and maybe one other woman named Mia Angel Burks. Her friend Anthony Jacobs reportedly tipped off a blog in April and then went on a local Chicago radio station to tell the world that Carmelo got her pregnant instead of the previously mentioned stripper. Damn, that’s confusing. Anthony claims they met at Club Seven in the Windy City while he was doing a press event there. Their alleged romance was believed to be low-key from the start, but look how it snowballed! Now Carmelo is in the middle of a divorce!

“He knows he blew it,” the source continues. “It’s painful because he doubts he’ll ever love another woman as much as La La. There’s no going back, and that makes him sick to his stomach. La La is adjusting to the single life again, she’s moving on, and looking absolutely amazing while doing it. Meanwhile, Carmelo is lying in the bed he made for himself.” Karma always finds a way to even the playing field.

