Carmelo Anthony ‘Loves’ Estranged Wife La La Anthony’s Sexy Pic — She’s My World

Though it’s been months since they split, Carmelo Anthony still thinks his estranged wife, La La Anthony, is his everything. The NBA star sent love to La La on July 30, saying that he still thinks ‘the world’ of her.

A picture’s worth a thousand words, and an emoji is just a small picture, so after doing the math, Carmelo Anthony, 33, sent La La Anthony, 38, a 4,000 word love letter in a single Tweet. The New York Knicks star and La La separated in April 2017 after he was hit with cheating allegations, and ever since then, he’s been trying to win her back. His latest effort came on July 30, with Melo posting a hot picture of La La to Twitter. He included no caption, just three emojis: Eyes. Heart. Earth. Considering that Melo has called his estranged wife his “world” in the past, this latest message came through loud and clear.

In fact, when La La turned 38 on June 26, Melo sent a birthday greeting on Instagram. “I look at you on this birthday and it is hard to believe another year has passed,” he said in the photo’s caption, before calling her his “EARTH.” It seems that all these romantic messages are working, because despite separating, La La is not in a rush to divorce him. During an appearance on 1051 FM’s The Breakfast Club, La La said she still considers Carmelo her “best friend” and they just need to take some time apart to work through their issues.

Those issues include Carmelo’s alleged affair with a dancer at a gentleman’s club, as an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that an affair “was the catalyst of many of their troubles.” The two split in April and have reportedly been living in separate homes since then. They’re still managing to work things out while raising their 10-year-old son Kiyan Anthony. Hopefully, these two will get back together, and if they do, Melo might have to send a thank you Phil Jackson, 71

Yes, Phil Jackson, the bane of Knicks fans everywhere. Phil – who coached Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, as well as Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, to numerous championships – kind of ran the Knicks into the ground. Plus, he was no fan of Melo. The feeling was mutual, and an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that this stressful work environment took a toll on Melo’s marriage. So why would Melo feel grateful to Phil? Well, Mr. Jackson left the Knicks on June 28. Had he stayed, Melo would have tried to get the team to trade him, which meant he’d have to move away from La La and Kiyan. Since Phil left, Melo’s free to stay in New York City and spend his free time sending love letters to his estranged wife.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Are Melo and La La going to get back together soon?