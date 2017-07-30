Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: Why The Chances Of Them Being ‘Good Friends’ Again Are Slim

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt heal from their messy split, can they ever be as close as they once were? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE why it’s unlikely Angie and Brad will ever be ‘good friends’ again.

Some couples, after calling off their marriage or romance, can put aside their differences and resume their friendships as if nothing ever happened. That likely won’t be the case for Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 53. “Splitting up from Brad meant Angelina losing her best friend,” a source close to the Oscar award-winning actress EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Though it’s been nearly a year since Angie filed for divorce, she has “definitely struggled along the way,” according to the source.

“She’s finally feeling like there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” the insider adds. “The kids are a lot more settled now, and getting used to not having their dad there the whole time. They’ve adapted to their new routine, and Angelina and Brad are in a much better place. They are able to talk civilly now, and a lot of the anger has dissipated, but they are still very far from being good friends. It’s unlikely they will ever get to that stage again.”

That’s very sad, but not that surprising. Angie has spoken about how, even a year later, she and the kids are still healing from “the events” that made her pull the plug on her relationship with Brad. The kids – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Knox, 9, and Vivienne, 9 – are not healing from divorce,” Angie told Vanity Fair. “They’re healing from some…from life, from things in life.” It seems that even after healing, there’s still an emotional scar that will always put distance between Angie and Brad.

Though the split has Angie still feeling raw, she’s putting her painful feelings aside so she can focus on her kids. Their welfare is her top priority, and she’s willing to put her career on hold in order to make sure they’re healthy and happy. Angie would rather “spend time with them” instead of “chasing another film project,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. She’s even happy to have photographers take pictures of her and the kids out in the world, as it proves that “she is a good mom first and a movie star second.”

