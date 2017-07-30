Beyonce Looks Flawless In Nude Peplum Skirt At FYF Festival Only 1 Month After Giving Birth To Twins

Beyonce OWNED FYF Festival! She recently shared some pics from the event and her post-baby body looked insane just over a month after giving birth to the twins!

We don’t think you’re ready for this jelly. Everyone (we mean EVERYONE) knows Beyonce, 35, gave birth to her and JAY-Z‘s new twins, Sir and Rumi, a month ago. What no one knows is how she is bouncing back so quickly! The unstoppable force that is Bey has been looking after the twins and big sister Blue Ivy, 5, while still making time for nights on the town! She and Solange, 31, recently hit up FYF Festival in Los Angeles to watch Missy Elliot perform and the pics they shared that night, July 21, were so fun! Click here to see Beyonce and JAY-Z’s family.

However, Bey has just shared a few more pics from her time at the festival that push her one step further into god-like territory. In the new shots, we can see the Queen looking flawless in a nude peplum skirt, a large, fashionable nude hoodie and some adorable white sneakers. The Lemonade artist is smirking while making a sassy peace sign with one hand and holding an adorable light pink purse in the other while standing in front of Solange’s trailer!

We can’t help but be amazed by Bey’s curves and how comfortable she looks in her own skin! The Queen is an excellent example to everyone who is nervous about going out in their post-baby body. Clearly, Bey is taking control of the situation and wearing what makes her feel good! She has a very loose top on, but is still showing off her curvy hips in the tight skirt. Bey is truly an inspiration to hot mamas everywhere!

