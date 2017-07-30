Beyonce’s Flawless Post-Baby Bod: Her Nutritious Diet & Exercising Secrets Revealed

Dying to know the secrets behind Beyonce’s post-baby slim down? The juicy details of her nutritious diet and exercise routine have been revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

No, it’s not Photoshop. Beyonce, 35, just looks that good after welcoming twins last month. The secrets to having a killer body are pretty obvious (working out, eating right, drinking less, etc.) — but how many of us are actually determined enough to follow through? Take a few lessons from Queen Bey if you’re looking for extra motivation. Firstly, “she’s taking her time to lose the baby weight and doing it in a healthy, natural way,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Breast feeding is really helping to shed the pounds, and running around after daughter Blue helps too!”

It’s also beneficial if your partner or roommate lives a healthy lifestyle, that way you won’t be tempted to buy a bag of Cheetos at midnight. In the “Formation” singer’s case, hubby JAY-Z is really pushing a balanced diet packed with protein. “They’ve always eaten healthy, although now she’s eating a little more meat and less vegan,” the source continues. “Exercise wise, Beyonce is going to Soul Cycle, which she loves, and she’s doing a special high cardio circuit program that her trainer designed especially for her.” Even if the treadmill isn’t your thing, you can try Beyonce’s FAVORITE workout practice — yoga!

“She does it every single day,” our source adds. “Sometimes even Blue tries to join in, it’s so cute! Beyonce loves the effect yoga has on her body, but she really loves the effect it has on her mind. It’s the perfect way to start the morning, and it gets her in the right mind set for the rest of the day.” If that still sounds iffy, try exercising with a loved one. All that sweating and blood pumping will do wonders to your sex life! Beyonce and JAY can barely keep their hands off each other at Soul Cycle!

