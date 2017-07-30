Bella Thorne Shows Off Pierced Nipples While Heading To Her Rumored BF Blackbear’s Secret Party

Bella Thorne looked super chill while headed to see her alleged new boyfriend Blackbear on July 29 in LA. The sexy starlet wore a white top, sans bra, that totally showed off her infamous nipple piercings. The perfect look for a secret party!

Blackbear, 26, had a fabulous secret party on July 29, so of course his rumored new girlfriend Bella Thorne, 19, was invited! The Famous in Love actress was spotted on her way to the party with her crew and everyone looked ready to let loose — especially Bella. While walking to her rumored beau’s LA home, the star showed off her flat tummy and sexy nipple piercings in a white cropped T-shirt that said “anti-social” on it. Sure, Bella, sure. The actress, who is known for her wild behavior, also rocked white flats, black skinny jeans, and suspenders with pot leaves printed on them. Click here to see pics of stars flaunting their nipple piercings.

Bella, who is openly part of the Free the Nipple movement, also wore a black CÚNTIE beanie and a pair of red, cat eye sunglasses, while holding a designer yellow purse. Her crew were dressed equally eccentrically, T-shirts that read “Bella Donna” and “almost stoked.” The entourage looked totally ready to party, or at least lounge around swapping stories with Blackbear, real name Matthew Musto.

Signs that Bella is dating Blackbear have been popping up all over the place. Last week at LAX she was spotted wearing a large hoodie with his name printed on it. The next day the pair were seen on a hotel balcony together. Bella planted a wet one on Blackbear’s shoulder while rubbing his arm and definitely gave people something to talk about! Rumors she is with the rapper now are pushing the rumors she’s with Scott Disick out of first place! Though she recently went out with Scott several times in NYC, she did tell Jenny McCarthy during her Sirius XM show that the two have “never” been together “sexually.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s sexy look? Let us know below!