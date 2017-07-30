Bella Hadid & DJ Daniel Chetrit Have Sweet Coffee Date After Holding Hands In NYC

Wait a minute, is DJ Daniel Chetrit wearing the same clothes from last night?! It appears the stud might have slept at Bella Hadid’s pad, as the two enjoyed their morning coffees together in NYC.

Ummm…best date EVER?! It’s been a wild 24 hours for Bella Hadid, 20, who spent Saturday night holding hands with rumored new boyfriend DJ Daniel Chetrit and Sunday morning grabbing coffee with him in New York City. The biggest takeaway from their coffee outing is that the music mogul appears to be wearing the same light blue jean shirt from the night before. Did he crash at the supermodel’s place? Are they already having adult sleepovers? We don’t want to jump to any conclusions, but the pair look totally smitten and clearly enjoy each other’s company.

On Sunday morning (July 30), Bella and Daniel took advantage of New York’s sunny weather with a mystery mutual friend. The group was spotted sipping coffee in a to-go cup in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The brunette bombshell rocked high-waisted jeans with a triangular red crop top, highlighting her insane abs, and laid-back white sneakers. Daniel opted for dark blue sweatpants, a white T-shirt with a jean button-up, and sneakers as well. The supposed lovers didn’t flaunt nearly as much PDA as they did the night before, sadly.

It was a sizzling Saturday night for Bella and Daniel, that’s for sure! She’s obviously moving on from The Weeknd just fine! Since splitting from the “Starboy” crooner, Bella has reportedly gotten close to Drake, Jordan Barrett, and Anthony Joshua. At first she was pretty upset that her fling with Drake “fizzled out” so quickly, but look who decided to show up and divert her attention! Mr. Chetrit!

