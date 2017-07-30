Nicki Minaj & Drake Cozy Up At Miami Club: The Truth About Whether They’ll Have A Romance

Drake and Nicki Minaj had a blast while partying in Miami – so are these two going to date or what? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE on whether or not romance is in the cards for Nicki and Drizzy.

Young Money Entertainment was up in Miami on July 28, as Drake, 30, and Nicki Minaj, 34, tore it up at the STORY nightclub. With Drizzy and Nicki constantly flirting with each other, it would make sense that they’d pull the trigger and take things to the next level, right? Well, it’s not that easy. “Nicki and Drake have always had a complicated relationship,” a source close to Drake EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com “He made it blatantly clear from the get go that he was super in to her, but she always looked at him kind of like a little brother – albeit one that she flirted with.

“They’ve had that dynamic pretty much the whole time they’ve known each other, apart from when they fell out for a while,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. For the most part, Drake has played the “game of being in love with Nicki,” while she loves “teasing him” back. Drizzy “worships” Nicki, per the insider, and that love was made very clear during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. While accepting the award for Top Artist, he called Nicki the “love of my life.” Despite all this flirting, a romantic relationship is just not in their future.

“He is really like a little brother to her,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “Drake looks out for Nicki. He gives her boyfriend advice, and she reciprocates when he’s having woman trouble. They’re tight and they talk all the time and always have a blast when they hang out, and there’s always loads of flirting. However, the insider says that “too much has passed between them at this stage” for them to ever start dating.

This might be for the best. After all, relationships come and go but a true friendship is worth its weight in gold. Plus, even if Nick and Drake started dating, it probably wouldn’t last, as Drizzy likes to date a lot of women. From his on/off flings with Rihanna, 29, to his short-lived romance with Jennifer Lopez, 48, Drizzy isn’t one to be tied down for long. In fact, he loves being single, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, because it gives him and “easy and chill life.” One day, Drake would like to settle down and start a family, but until then, he’ll continue to flirt with just about everyone – including Nicki.

