Scaramucci’s Friend Apologizes For Spreading Rumors That Reince Priebus Had An Affair

Tensions are rising in the White House! After accusing Reince Priebus of having a ‘mistress’ on Twitter, Anthony Scaramucci’s good friend, Arthur Schwartz, apologized to the former Chief Of Staff.

Anthony Scaramucci, 53, has found himself in the middle of yet another scandal. This time, however, he’s actually portrayed as the hero. It took a lot of guts for the new White House Communications Director to stand up to his long-time friend, Arthur Schwartz, who went on a cyber-bullying rampage against Reince Priebus. Via Twitter on July 30, Arthur not only threatened the former White House Chief Of Staff with opposition research, but also suggested that he cheated on his wife. “Hey Reince,” he tweeted, “You’re unemployed now. Keep pushing this crap and I’ll start dropping oppo on you. Mistress much?” Arthur quickly deleted his post…but the internet never forgets. See his tweet below.

After seeing this beef unfold online, Anthony stepped in and told Arthur to “cut it out.” Does Arthur regret what he said? Absolutely. “It’s just rumors that have been going around for a while,” he told the New York Daily News. “I wasn’t expecting anybody to pick up on it…It was a mistake and I regret it and I apologize to Reince.” Arthur also tweeted that he’s “ashamed” of his words and doesn’t think Reince will accept his apology anytime soon. “I can’t blame him.” Poor Reince hasn’t been having the best week, following such accusatory tweets and his unexpected White House departure.

As we previously told you, Reince was booted from his job on July 28 and immediately replaced with Homeland Security Secretary, General John F. Kelly, according to Donald Trump. This comes just a week after Press Secretary Sean Spicer left his position at the White House. It’s safe to say that the President’s team is undergoing a serious makeover as many employees seem to be dropping like flies.

HollywoodLifers, does this story change your opinion of Anthony in any way? Comment below!