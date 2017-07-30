Angelina Jolie Back To Being ‘A Loner’ Now That Brad Pitt’s Out Of Her Life For Good

Poor Angelina Jolie! Ever since splitting from Brad Pitt and losing her best friend, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the actress has become ‘a loner’ in her daily life.

For twelve amazing years, Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 53, were joined at the hip. They did everything together, even the most basic activities like grocery shopping and coordinating school pick-up for the kids. Post-divorce, the Tomb Raider alum truly feels like she’s “lost her best friend and has become somewhat of a loner,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t have a huge circle of friends, so when she ditched Brad it left a huge gap in her life. She really misses their evenings together, when the kids have been put to bed, and they used to sit and talk. Angie is definitely a lot lonelier without Brad, they shared everything.”

We know what you’re thinking — why does the brunette bombshell get out there and make some friends? Well, when you’re a mother-of-six, a working actress, and a devoted humanitarian all at the same time, finding free time to meet some friendly faces is nearly impossible. Angie is still “sure she did the right thing” by leaving Brad, but will “always miss their friendship,” the source continues. “It really sinks in after she’s had a tough day and she’s craving some adult company to talk things through with.” Don’t worry Angie — WE’LL BE YOUR FRIENDS! WE LOVE YOU.

But seriously, the First They Killed My Father director is going to have to start dating again sometime. No rush or anything, but what’s the harm in a little flirting over a candle-lit dinner? Her ex-husband has reportedly wined and dined Australian model Elle Macpherson at least once. Our sources are confident that Angie isn’t looking to meet Mr. Right…but what about Mr. Right Now? Maybe that’s more likely.

HollywoodLifers, do you have any tips for Angie on how to make some fast friends with such a busy schedule?