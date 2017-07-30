Blac Chyna Vs. Amber Rose: Which Braless Babe Is Rocking The Hotter Hair Makeover?

Get ready to flip your wig. Amber Rose and Blac Chyna each debuted a dramatic hair makeover on July 29, with Blac wearing red while Amber went black. Which one of these braless beauties’ hair is better?

Okay – do you think Amber Rose, 33, and Blac Chyna, 29 planned this? They had to, right? Amber, a woman known for her trademark bald beauty, wore a black wig while celebrating Paloma Ford’s birthday at a party at the Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood, per Daily Mail. On that very same night, her BFF was having a blast at the Project nightclub, rocking a brand new scarlet hairdo. Amber was wearing a black wig, while Blac was wearing a red (aka amber) wig. Either this is an incredible coincidence, or these two close friends have subconsciously synced up their hair game. These two have been pulling off wig-flipping makeovers forever, so check out the gallery of all their dramatic hair transformations.

Neither of these two wore a bra while partying – another coincidence. Amber’s amazing curves were on full display with an insanely low-cut neckline. While it’s unusual to see Amber with hair, she looked phenomenal in her skinny-fit jeans and stilettos. Blac was looked great, as well. Her racy jumpsuit barely contained all her curves, as she had a neckline that was as plunging as Amber’s. She almost risked another wardrobe malfunction, but Chyna kept everything under wraps. Phew.

It’s almost as if these two were twinning. New hair. Deep necklines. No bra. Seriously. They also both have reportedly struck up new romances with rappers (another coincidence!) Amber has fallen hard for 21 Savage, 24. She couldn’t keep her hands off of him during his Issa album release party and she shared a picture of her cuddling up to him in bed. “It’s pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this,” she said. Awww.

Blac, on the other hand, has reportedly been involved with 24-year-old Mechie (who happens to be the same age as 21 Savage. Hmm.) The former 4EY The Future rapper was allegedly the guy Blac was kissing in the video that made Rob Kardashian, 30, have his social media meltdown. Mechie seemed to put all that drama in the past when he tweeted how happy he was to have a “bomb ass lady” in his life.

While it seems that Amber and Blac are so tight that they dress alike, date alike and go braless alike, their relationship has cooled off a bit. Amber isn’t too thrilled with how “combative and too public” Chyna can be when it comes to her drama, a source close to Amber EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Oh no! While it seems that these two are taking a break, Amber did defend Blac against allegations that she “trapped” Rob, calling her an “amazing mom [and] an amazing person.”

Check out Amber and Blac’s hair makeovers, HollywoodLifers. Who do you think had the better makeover?