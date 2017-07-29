Amal Clooney Loves Motherhood & Her Career: When She’ll Return To Job As Top Lawyer

Amal Clooney has two full-time jobs! Both a new mother and human rights activist, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned when she’ll return to work as the world’s top lawyer.

Amal Clooney, 39, is absolutely loving her new full-time role as a mother. That being said, she’s not ready to close the chapter on her career as a lawyer and human rights activist. The wifey to George Clooney, who welcomed twins Elle and Alexander, in early June, is “planning to stay off of work until January,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Amal is eligible to take 52 weeks maternity leave. She’s loving motherhood, even more than she imagined, and all of her time is taken up by caring for the twins. On the flip side, she definitely wants to return to work at some point. Both her and George think the perfect time would be after the Christmas holidays.”

But don’t worry, even when Amal heads back to the office, Elle and Alexander will be in very good hands. Forget a housekeeper or nanny, we’re talking about George! The Ocean’s 11 actor is a total professional when it comes to daddy duty, waking up at midnight for late feedings and even changing diapers. He’s fully prepared to handle the twins when Amal is ready to get back to the daily grind. “Work is extremely important to her,” the source continues. “When the time comes for her to return though, she’s still planning to split her time between the office and home. She’s going to have the best of both worlds.”

Not only is the brunette beauty planning to hit the ground running as the world’s top lawyer, she’s going to do so with an AMAZING body. Just one month after giving birth, Amal stepped out for a romantic date night with George in Lake Como looking fabulous. She stunned in a yellow mini-dress with nude-colored wedges. It’s almost as if “baby weight” wasn’t included in her dictionary!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Amal to head back to work, or would you like to see her as a housewife?