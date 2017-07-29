Tiny Shows Off Hourglass Curves In Snake Print Bikini — Tempting T.I. After Bahamas Getaway?

Dayum, girl! It looks like Tiny Harris had a great Bahamas vacation with her estranged hubby T.I. But was she tempting him with a dangerously sexy bikini?

Tiny, 42, is looking FINE. The mother of five flaunted her amazing bikini body on July 29 in some insane pics she posted to Instagram to show off her recent family getaway with estranged hubby T.I., 36. “Just a lil recap of my vacation in the Bahamas… 👑♋️💦💋,” Tiny captioned the Instagram gallery of photos of her in a skimpy snake print bikini. The singer is enjoying a breathtaking day at the beach in the snaps, and goes from standing sassily above the tide, to crouching in the water, to lounging on the sand beneath the glistening waves.

The singer wore her hair in long blonde and black cornrows and rocked some large silver hoops to add even more personality to the look. She was spectacular while showing off her hourglass curves. Maybe a little too spectacular. Could it be she had been trying to tempt TIP with her smoking hot bod? Possibly, but with the amount of mixed messages these two have been sending since filing for divorce, we have no idea!

Though the couple are in the process of dissolving their marriage (amid rumors of T.I.’s infidelity) they have made it very clear they are committed to co-parenting and raising the three children — Clifford “King”, Major, 9, Heiress, 1 — they share together, as a team. That’s why the entire family went on vacation together at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. They even brought along the children they do not share together. And based on the photos they posted of the whole fam hanging out in the hotel, scuba diving and generally having an amazing time bonding, it looks like they are doing a great job of staying close. Even if they aren’t getting close like that anymore. Click here to see pics of T.I. and Tiny’s children.

