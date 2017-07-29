Like a fine wine, Stephanie Seymour just gets better with age! The supermodel jumped on the ‘Free The Nipple’ movement on July 24, flaunting her bare breasts on the cover of ‘Love’ Magazine.

Move over youngsters, the original supermodels are taking over again! Classic beauties Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, and Naomi Campbell have all stripped down at some point in their legendary careers — and now Stephanie Seymour is determined to keep that sexy train going at the age of 49! Wearing nothing but a smize, the American stunner flaunted her bare breasts to photographer Patrick Demarchelier on the cover of Love Magazine on July 24. The publication Instagram-ed a photo from the nude photoshoot in honor of her birthday. See it below!

In some of the other gorgeous shots, Stephanie poses in a form-fitting black dress with a deep V neckline and a high slit going all the way up to her thigh. Even with her eyes closed, the years of modeling experience under her belt shined through. Love Magazine also quoted the brunette bombshell describing the difference between glamour and style. Here’s what she had to say — “Glamour is more about your public – what you want them to see in you. Style is more about what you want to see in yourself. So there’s a big difference.”

You’d honestly never guess that the model is approaching 50. Her body is banging, her porcelain skin is beyond luminous, and she still attends Hollywood events like a young starlet. At the annual Tribeca Film Festival dinner in 2012, a braless Steph turned heads in a sheer black mini-dress. Unfortunately she suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction when the camera flashed and revealed her nipples through her outfit. But hey, aren’t fellow models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid doing the same thing these days anyway? Stephanie was one of the founding members of the “Free The Nipple” movement, didn’t you know?

