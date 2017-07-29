Rihanna Claps Back At Haters Calling Her ‘Too Fat’ By Grubbing On Her Fave Snacks

Can’t a girl just eat Cheetos in peace?! As a clap back to fat-shaming haters, Rihanna hit up a convenient store with her closest friends to grub on some of her favorite snacks — like candy and chips!

Curvy and proud! When a video surfaced online of Rihanna, 29, buying snacks at a convenient store, she used it as an opportunity to send a message to all the fat-shaming haters. The clip, uploaded by The Shade Room, shows the “Umbrella” singer holding a bag of Cheetos and some other snacks, possibly candy and a bottle of soda. “Somebody called me too fat?,” she commented on the thread with a bunch of laughing-so-hard-that-you’re-crying emoji faces. This girl does not care what you think about her body — and we’re totally shipping her level of confidence. In the video, one of her besties also says, “Stop judging her!” Watch below.

Poor Rihanna hasn’t had an easy run, though. At first some fans thought she was pregnant, and then others blasted her online after the Valerian: City of a Thousand Planets premiere event. The Barbadian beauty posed for photographs with Cara Delevingne on her arm on the red carpet, who of course has the skinny frame of a model. But is she letting the trash talk bring her down? Not a chance! “Rihanna is happy and feels sexy and more confident than ever with her new curves,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants a man who can handle her and is not intimidated by her femininity.” Amen, sister!

The amount of shade coming from so-called-fans has actually given the pop star thicker skin. In fact, she recently blocked a follower from her social media pages because they said she’d look prettier if she were white. WHAT KIND OF PERSON SAYS THAT? It’s mind-blowing! The woman actually Photoshopped pictures of Rihanna with lighter skin and posted them to Twitter. It’s so inappropriate that we don’t even have words.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts of Rihanna’s clap back comment about being “fat?” Are you envious of her body confidence?