Paris Jackson Goes Topless While Finding Her Inner Chi At Breathtaking Nature Retreat

What a view! Paris Jackson went to become one with nature on July 28, and she did it without a shirt! While relaxing during a gorgeous retreat, the daughter of Michael Jackson posed completely topless!

Perhaps the secret to inner peace is ditching your top? Paris Jackson seemed to be full of zen and one with the world in the pics she uploaded to her Snapchat. The 19-year-old daughter of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was straight up topless as she relaxed in a tent (referred to as a tipi by Daily Mail). She seemed very relaxed, both as she posed facing the camera and when she had her back turned, showing off not just her tattoo but also her gorgeous back.

Hopefully, Paris brought plenty of sunscreen. The last thing she’d want is a nasty suntan, and she risked getting burned when posing near a large Buddha statue. The second-oldest Jackson child knelt in front of the statue, showing reverence for the religious figure. If it’s possible to show respect to Buddha and worship the sun at the same time, a topless Paris Jackson sure found a way to do it.

So, who was the photographer on Paris’s topless photo shoot? Was it Macaulay Culkin? The 36-year-old actor is Paris’s godfather, and along with her topless shots, she uploaded a picture of the Home Alone star. Actually, she uploaded a picture of her drawing of Macaulay (along with the model.) The likeness was uncanny. She even got in a Pizza Underground (Mac’s band that does pizza-themed Velvet Underground covers) reference. Huh. Macaulay and Paris tend to hang out a lot. The two were seen chilling in April 2017, per E! News. Paris, while wearing bunny ears, sat in Macaulay’s lap – maybe she was in an Easter mood?

While it’s likely that Macaulay was the photographer, perhaps Paris wished it were Trevor Donovan taking the shots instead? She and the 38-year-old 90210 hunk were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles on July 9. The native Californian denies that there’s anything romantic between him and Paris, saying that they are “just friends” who both happen to be bit animal lovers. Well, if Trevor is also big into nature, maybe Paris will invite him to her next topless retreat? Considering Trevor is also known for posing topless (and in his underwear) on social media, it seems like he’d fit right in.

