National Chicken Wing Day: Where To Score Freebies & Other Tasty Deals

Leave your white t-shirt at home and grab a bib to go, since things are bound to get messy! National Chicken Wing Day is July 29 and many restaurants and popular food chains across the nation are getting in the spirit by offering some pretty sweet deals. Get ready to fill your tummy to the brim with tasty wings slathered in tangy, buffalo or other delicious sauces. Before getting too excited about feasting on your favorite food until your heart is content, check your local listings as store participation may vary. It’s the perfect time for the deals, since NFL teams just started training camp and chicken wings are one of the most popular snacks to grub on while watching the big games!

As expected, Buffalo Wild Wings is pulling out the stops for the momentous occasion by offering small boneless wings and fries for $9.99. The guys will love this next deal, since Hooters will give patrons 10 FREE smoked wings with the purchase of any 10 wings! Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is giving away free hot wings with every Zinger Burger purchase to all Colonel Club Members. BJ’s Brewhouse will also be celebrating, so you can get half off any full order of chicken wings with a $9.95 food purchase. Wingstop even advertised their deal, which is 5 free boneless wings added to your total ticket, at participating restaurants from 11am-5pm local time.

There’s no need to travel too far, since you can find a bomb deal at Applebee’s as well! The fan-favorite restaurant chain will be serving up their double crunch bone-in wings or boneless wings for a low price of $5.25 each, which is almost half off. You’ll have to dine in the restaurant instead of swooping up the food, but you can choose from classic, hot buffalo, honey BBQ, spicy sweet asian chile and thai peanut sauces. Yes, please!

