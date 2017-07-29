Natalie Portman is as gorgeous as gorgeous gets. The actress is the face of Miss Dior and made the brand look even more elegant than usual in an ad campaign where she flaunts her amazing figure sans bra!

Natalie Portman, 35, is the living embodiment of Dior. The Oscar winner looked absolutely breathtaking in her latest Miss Dior fragrance campaign, which was released on July 29. Natalie decided to forgo a bra for the occasion and exposed her delicate frame and revealed the tiniest bit of side boob while holding a stunningly embroidered dress up to her breasts. The naturally flawless actress wore the most neutral makeup possible and let her gorgeous light brown locks fall freely. As you can see, it takes very little to make Natalie look good. Oh, did we mention she just gave birth five months ago?!? Click here to see celebs giving birth in 2017.

The Academy Award-winner had to skip the Oscars in February as she was very close to giving birth. She and her husband Benjamin Millepied then welcomed their second child, Amalia, in March. The little girl joins 6-year-old big brother Aleph. Natalie has been seen out and about since giving birth to her first daughter, but we have to say, we have not seen this much of her since before she was pregnant and, man, does she look amazing!

Natalie has a deep love for Christian Dior and feels lucky to have partnered with them for the last five years. “I’ve been working with Dior for so long and they have been so incredibly supportive of me and my career,” Natalie told British Vogue in 2016. “I have also been lucky enough to travel to some pretty incredibly places with them, giving me time in foreign countries I may not otherwise get to experience. I feel very lucky to have them in my life.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Natalie’s gorgeous Dior campaign? Does she look stunning? Let us know below!