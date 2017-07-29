Lil Scrappy & Erica Dixon Spark Romance Rumors With Exotic Vacay — Is He Moving On From Bambi?

‘Love & Hip Hop’s Lil Scrappy has been getting over his ex-fiancee Bambi Benson and now he could be ready for a fresh start with his baby mama Erica Dixon, who he is currently vacationing with in Punta Cana!

Lil Scrappy may have finally moved on. On July 28, the 32-year-old Love & Hip Hop star was spotted in Punta Cana with his baby mama Erica Dixon, 32. The pair, who share 12-year-old daughter Emani Richardson, appeared quite cozy and relaxed while stopping to grab a bite and doing a little sightseeing. This exotic getaway comes just a few weeks after Scrappy’s ex-fiancee Bambi Benson, 31, claimed he was still obsessing over her and posted alleged texts and emails that show him begging her to get back together, on Instagram. Bambi then revealed she had finally decided to block her ex and move on. Not long after that, Scrappy took to Instagram to cryptically tell his fans what a “hopeless romantic” he is. So is Erica the one he’s getting romantic with?

Fans seem torn on what’s happening. The couple might just be on a fun trip with Emani or enjoying a lovers’ retreat after a rekindled romance. “For everyone who says men always return to the BM. What planet are you living on?” one user commented on the pics, posted to Instagram by The Shade Room. “Maybe it’s a family vacation with Imani ?” another asked. “Knew that was coming,” another wrote. “Who said they was back together tho? Maybe they are taking a family vacation with their daughter,” one user commented. Hmm, definitely a bit of a disagreement there — and we honestly don’t know who is right!

Scrappy and Bambi officially ended their engagement at the end of last year. The rapper was caught hanging out at a strip clubs with tons of half-naked ladies, while enjoying champagne with his friends. There is even a video of Scrappy flirting with a smoking hot blonde girl who calls him “pretty” in front of his crew. That incident, among other issues, seemed to be what prevented these two from ever making it down the aisle! Click here to see pics of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Scrappy and Erica’s exotic getaway? Is is a sign he’s finally moving on from Bambi? Let us know below!