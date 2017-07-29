Khloe & Tristan’s Baby Plans: Why They Want To Split Time Between LA & Cleveland

Never hurts to be prepared! As Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson plan for the future, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why they want to split their time between LA and Cleveland once they have a baby.

Is she or isn’t she? Rumors are flying that Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 27, are expecting their first child together. But even if that’s false, it never hurts to be prepared! That’s why the couple have already discussed baby plans and where their future family home would be. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar “loves everything about Los Angeles — the weather, the lifestyle, and the healthy living. It’s a total fit for him” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That being said, Tristan has no plans to leave the Cavaliers, so he intends to keep his Cleveland home too. He loves his team and he’s very loyal to them.” OK, so what’s the solution?

Two states, two cities, two homes. Rich people have the luxury of living wherever they want! “Khloe and Tristan have already agreed that if she does become pregnant, they will split their time between LA and Cleveland,” the source continues. “She’s not a big fan of his city, but she’s willing to temporarily move there for the sake of their future family. They’re totally on the same page — crazy in love and staying together forever.” The lovebirds might already be one step ahead of the game, as MediaTakeOut claims she’s carrying a bun in the oven.



When photographers caught up with the Good American designer doing some shopping at REFORMATION in LA, they captured what could be a tiny baby bump under her high-waisted jeans. It’s so small that it’s impossible to tell for sure. The publication made it seem like she “put on a few [pounds]” because her pants looked a little more snug that usual. That’s not how we would phrase it but if the reality star is really pregnant, then we couldn’t be any happier!

