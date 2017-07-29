Kate Beckinsale Allegedly Stalked & Threatened With Violence By ‘Overzealous’ Fan

How horrifying! Kate Beckinsale was allegedly stalked by an ‘overzealous’ male fan, who not only followed the actress across the country, but also threatened to stab her, according to a new report.

When will these horrific stalking stories end?! Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, and Beyonce have all come in close quarters will a stalker at some point in their careers. As of July 29, Kate Beckinsale sadly joins that long list. The 44-year old Underworld actress caught the attention of Terry Lee Repp, an “overzealous” fan, sometime this year. He allegedly followed her from coast-to-coast and even threatened to stab her once, according to TMZ. The publication claims Terry was busted by Florida police on Saturday morning when he attended the Tampa Bay Comic Con, where Kate had a Q&A panel scheduled.

Law enforcement reportedly told the site that they had been asked to keep a lookout for him. When Terry showed up, one officer recognized him before Kate could take the stage. He was put in handcuffs on the spot and booked at Hillsborough Country jail for stalking. You can see his mugshot below. It was later revealed that Terry had been following and harassing the brunette bombshell for AT LEAST a year, according to the police report obtained by TMZ. He allegedly made physical contact with her — caressing her back and then threatening to stab her — at an event in Salt Lake City in 2016. How creepy!

But that’s not all! Terry allegedly came face-to-face with Kate again at an event in Houston that same year. He was quickly detained by police and kicked off the premises. Authorities believe Terry has “an irrational obsession with the victim and has traveled across the country in an effort to harass her.” Fortunately, he reportedly did NOT make contact with the movie star at the Tampa Comic Con., and she went on to do her panel as planned. Be safe out there, everyone!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kate should increase security after being stalked?