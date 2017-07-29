Justin Bieber: 20 Ups & Downs Of His Year — Selena Gomez Feud, Cancelled Tour & More

The past 12 months have been quite a whirlwind for Justin Bieber! Now that the Biebs has cancelled his tour and is ready to take some time off, re-live all his ups and downs of the last year here!

We’re still devastated that Justin Bieber, 23, decided to cancel the remainder of his Purpose tour due to “unforeseen circumstances,” but after the last year he’s had, we can understand why he might be ready for a little break! Sure, the last 12 months didn’t include any arrests or majorly devastating breakups, but Justin’s certainly been through a lot since the end of last summer, and we’re re-hashing it all! It’s hard to believe that it was almost a YEAR ago that the Biebs started dating Sofia Richie, 18, which wound up becoming a very complicated relationship. Although Justin was happy, the romance became the cause of major drama for him when his ex, Selena Gomez, 24, threw in her two cents about it on Instagram.

While Sel was just sticking up for Justin’s fans, her comment about the Justin/Sofia relationship really set the 23-year-old off, and it resulted in a war of words between the exes. Eventually, he deleted his Instagram account…and she entered a treatment facility in Tennessee. Less than a month later, Justin and Sofia ended their whirlwind romance, and he began making headlines for treating fans poorly and even storming offstage while on tour in Europe. He was fairly quick to apologize, though, and then turned things around with a performance at the American Music Awards and HUGE announcement of his summer 2017 stadium tour, which brings us to the end of 2016.

2017 held plenty of more ups and downs for Justin — from a new relationship for Selena to the release of new hit songs, his life has continued to be a whirlwind! Click through the gallery above to look back at all his highs and lows of the past year!

HollywoodLifers, which moment of Justin’s year do you think was the craziest? What do you think he’ll do next?