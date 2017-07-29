Justin Bieber Determined To Record & Tour Again After Canceling Shows: When He Plans To Return

Though Justin Bieber broke the hearts of Beliebers by canceling his ‘Purpose’ tour, he reportedly still will make new music. He’ll also tour again – but when?

After Justin Bieber, 23, bailed on the remaining 14-dates of his Purpose stadium tour, many fans were asking, “why?” Beliebers were also asking, “when?” – as in “When will Justin be back?” The good news is that Justin will reportedly be back, as sources connected to the Biebs tell TMZ that “music’s always been a major release” for him. Justin’s also reportedly “constantly in and out of studios,” as he is always working on new music. Though the sources tell TMZ that he hasn’t recorded anything since he axed his Purpose tour, he’s made it clear that he’s still committed to being one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Now, the bad news – it’s possible that it’ll be quite a while before Beliebers see Justin perform again. Justin is reportedly “adamant” that he’ll return touring, but sources say that it will only happen when the time is right. That time, according to TMZ, will likely be not for another two consecutive years. Sorry, Beliebers, but according to TMZ’s sources, Justin won’t tour again until 2019 or 2020. Sure, he’ll probably drop a few songs before then, but Biebs won’t be back on stage until the time Kanye West begins his presidential campaign.

It seems that after traveling around the world nonstop, Justin needs a lot of R&R. He was “biting off more than he could chew,” a source close to Biebs EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that he was “nearly exhausted” by the time he pulled the plug on the rest of his stadium tour. Oddly enough, Justin is hoping he could pull a Taylor Swift, 27. Justin admires how Tay can just disappear out of the spotlight and have some “me time,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. While Biebs and Tay aren’t friends (that’s an understatement!) it seems that he respects how she makes sure to take time for herself.

As Justin began his vacation, the Hillsong church is still busy at work. The organization is fighting against rumors that it was behind the cancellation of Bieber’s tour. Though Justin has personally said that he’s exhausted, reports claimed that he wanted to stop touring in order to “rededicate his life to [Jesus] Christ.” Justin has always been open about his religious beliefs and he’s tight with pastor Carl Lentz, 32, but Hillsong said that they were not involved at all in Justin’s decision.

