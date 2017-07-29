Josh Brolin is looking swole! The hunk shared a pic of himself butt naked, standing next to wife Kathryn Boyd on July 28, to help promote their new line of activewear. And, yeah, we’re totally buying some now!

Josh Brolin, 49, gave fans everywhere two tickets to the gun show when he posted a sexy pic of his naked, beefed up body to Instagram on July 28. The actor is standing next to his wife Kathryn Boyd, as they both flaunt their muscles and make silly faces at the camera in the pic, aka the steamiest bathroom selfie we’ve ever seen. “Prevail Activewear @prevailactivewear. An apparel which induces total insanity, enables you to talk in tongues, and uber-familiarizes you with your package,” Josh captioned the pic. “Our goal is to live in the gym, never leave, consume only from shaker bottles, and pose in front of a myriad of mirrors until we melt from narcissism gigantica. Our hope is that we sell everything so we’ll be left with nothing to wear. #helpusreachourgoal #forthekids #insanitypreferred #cableswole #prevailactivewear #weprevail”

Whoa! If we are gonna buy us some activewear, then we definitely wanna get it from these two! Not only will their new line offer men’s, women’s and children’s tees, tanks, hoodies and hats to help you get through that tough workout, but it’s gonna help those who really need to tough things out. 50 percent of the line’s proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. “Children are our hope and there is nothing worse than seeing a child suffer,” the Prevail Activewear’s mission statement reads. “We have a very basic and visceral goal: help children.”

The name and the symbol of the line (the Norse rune symbol Uruz) are representative of rejuvenation. “We take, collectively, anything considered an obstacle and we push forward into a new light, a new vigor, and a revitalized manifestation. The bull (oxen) symbolizes that relentless pushing forward toward contentment and harmony.” Prevail Activewear launches on Aug. 1!

