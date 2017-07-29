Jasmine Washington Leaning On BF Rodney Bullock During Kirk Frost Love Child Drama

Until Jasmine Washington finds out if Kirk Frost is the father of her baby, every day is a struggle. Thankfully, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned, her bae Rodney Bullock is being her rock during all this drama.

Without Rodney Bullock, 23, by her side, Jasmine Washington would be a total wreck during this entire drama surrounding Kirk Frost, 48, and her son, Kannon. The 27-year-old Love & Hip Hop star is still waiting to find out whether or not Kirk is Kannon’s father. With Kirk seemingly stalling for time as part of his efforts to save his marriage to Rasheeda Frost, 35, Jasmine is left in the dark and that has her feeling furious. “Jasmine is disgusted by Kirk’s actions so far,” a L&HH insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He’s leaving her to struggle to look after their son when he could easily step in and do the right thing.

“Thank God Rodney has been helping her out,” the insider adds, “otherwise who knows what would happen to her and Kannon.” Call him “Rodney the Rock” because he’s been holding up Jasmine as she deals with all the heartbreak of this paternity test drama. On top of waiting for the results of Kirk’s reported DNA test, she has to deal with him ignoring his alleged love child. Kannon’s birthday was on July 26, and she was left disappointed – again – when Kirk didn’t acknowledge it at all.

“What makes it all a million times worse,” the L&HH insider HollywoodLife.com, “is that he’s out there loving on his other kids, posting their pics and giving them attention. And here’s her son just ignored and denied. It’s hurts her down to her soul.” Kirk is actually using his other kids to try and help patch up his fractured marriage. He’s using his four older kids – from before he was with Rasheeda – to try and convince her to give their dad another chance. Kirk better pray that his kids can pull off a miracle, because his marriage is possibly about to fall apart.

Yes – though Kirk refused to commit to a DNA test during the L&HH reunion, saying that he wasn’t going to “give scammers the key…to [setting me] up,” he supposedly took the paternity test, according to a July 26 report from Famelous Entertainment. The reports are expected within the next 5-6 business days, meaning that Jasmine and Kirk will finally found out whether or not he is Kannon’s father. Despite Kirk trying as hard as he can to delay it, judgment day is right around the corner.

Do you think that Kirk is Kannon’s father, HollywoodLifers? Are you glad that Jasmine has Rodney in her life?