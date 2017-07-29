Nas Is ‘Totally Into’ Nicki Minaj But Feels Her Heart Isn’t Ready After Meek Mill Split

Nas is ready to give his heart and soul to Nicki Minaj. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s ‘totally into’ the raptress, but she may not feel ready to commit after the painful Meek Mill split.

The first cut is always the deepest. Arguably her toughest breakup ever, Nicki Minaj, 34, still gets emotional whenever Meek Mill, 30, gives an interview or posts something on social media. It doesn’t help that he keeps talking about their difficult breakup so publicly. Obviously there’s still a connection, so is poor Nas, 43, just wasting his time? The “Anaconda” songstress “came on strong to Nas in the beginning,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And although she said she wanted to take things slow, and that she didn’t want to jump straight into a relationship, Nicki led him on to believe there was something between them.” Oh no!

It’s cruel to play with someone’s emotions, so if the Trinidad-native isn’t feeling it 100%, she should cut the chord. “Nas can’t help questioning Nicki’s motives,” the source continues. “He really hopes his gut feeling is wrong, but at this stage he doesn’t know what to think.” Meek has been a key player in their on/off relationship since the beginning. Many fans thought the new couple broke up for good after the “Hate Me Now” rapper liked a bunch of Meek’s Instagram posts, which seemed to be dissing Nicki. It was a tangled love triangle from the start, and now it’s only gotten worse.

From his latest interview, it’s crystal clear that Meek is holding onto feelings from his past. “I got Nicki when I was…like I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I use to talk…remember I had the rap about it. I bagged that. So that was a win of course,” he gushed to Philly’s Power 99 radio station. “Of course breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time.”

