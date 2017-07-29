Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant? Report Claims She’s Expecting With Tristan — See Alleged Bump

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson about to welcome a bundle of joy? Khloe’s love with her baller bae may have brought her a baby, as a new report claims she’s sporting a bump!

Kim Kardashian, 36, isn’t the only KUWTK star that can stir up some pregnancy rumors. Her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, became the center of the latest Kardashian baby drama, as MediaTakeOut claimed the Strong Looks Better Naked author “kinda sorta” had a a baby bump while shopping at REFORMATION in Los Angeles. While wearing a pair of high-waisted jeans, MTO had the audacity to say she “looks like she put on a few” (which is rude.) There are rumors that she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, are expecting, per MTO, so is this the first signs of a bump? HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment.

It could be a bump. Khloe “isn’t using any contraception” with her Cleveland Cavaliers bae, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. She and Tristan are just “seeing where it goes,” and from how Khloe is in love with Tristan, seems she would love for it to lead to a new addition to the Kardashian family. It would be great for Kim and Kourtney Kardashian kids’ a new playmate – especially since reports have claimed Kim’s surrogate is three months pregnant.

With Khloe and Tristan “seeing where it goes,” there will be plenty of chances for them to make a baby. Tristan is pulling a LeBron James, 33, — that is, while he plays in Cleveland, he’s looking to have a home in Los Angeles, just like King James. Khloe and Tristan were spotted house hunting together. These two lovebirds are not looking to buy a house, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, but he’s looking to rent a place so he could have his own crash pad when he comes to visit Khloe. Plus, having an extra bed in L.A. means sexy sleepovers.

These two are setting relationship goals left and right. Tristan was even Khloe’s “knight in shining armor” after she was harassed online following the release of O.J. Simpson. When “The Juice” was granted parole on July 20, and that caused a huge storm of online hate, as trolls teased Khloe over the long-standing rumor that he’s her real father. After she called them all “a**holes,” Tristan was super protective of his girlfriend during a late-night dinner date. Huh. Wonder what he might think of people saying Khloe has “put on a few.”

Do you think Khloe’s pregnant, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she and Tristan would make a beautiful baby?