Gigi Vs. Bella Hadid Ab-Off: Which Sister Flaunts Their Six-Pack In A Crop Top Best?

Bella and Gigi Hadid are huge fans of showing off their toned abs in crop tops while out and about. But who rocks the look best? Take a look at our gallery of their best ab-baring looks!

Bella Hadid, 20, and Gigi Hadid, 22, are two of Hollywood’s most fashionable stars. They are constantly trying out new looks on the red carpet, runway, and the streets. One fashion trend that they absolutely love are crop tops. Especially in the summer months, the sisters are always stepping out in ab-baring looks and making big fashion statements. They’ve got incredible abs, so they want to show them off. We don’t blame them!

The sisters have both modeled for Tommy Hilfiger — Gigi even has a line with the esteemed designer — and have both stepped out in Tommy’s amazing attire. Gigi has worn a gorgeous, cropped Tommy sweater that showed off her toned abs. She kept her look super casual in a pair of high-waisted jeans and a red jacket. Bella rocked a similar look while out and about in New York this year. These sisters know how to show just a hint of ab to take their look to the next level.

Gigi looked incredible in a gray sweatsuit that flashed her amazing abs in April 2017. The whole ensemble cost $4,100! Yes, really! The crop top and cutouts in the pants definitely edged up Gigi’s super casual look! Her younger sister has also taken fashion risks with ab-flashing looks, and they’ve paid off big time. Bella walked around Paris back in June 2017 in a orange jean jacket and matching skirt. She paired her over-the-knee boots with a black bikini bralette, and her abs were on full display. Take a look at the rest of Gigi and Bella’s best looks in crop tops by going through our gallery!

