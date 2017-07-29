Cristiano Ronaldo Making US Acting Debut On New HBO Series — Exclusive Details

Cristiano Ronaldo has Hollywood good looks and now the soccer superstar is going to put them to use in his U.S. acting debut! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on where you can see the Portuguese hunk on the TV screen.

Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, is more good-looking than many professional actors, so he’s finally going to use that gorgeous face and chiseled body to make his U.S. acting debut. His rep Ruben Malaret tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s heading to the states soon where he will be playing himself in the pilot for HBO’s Brooklyn Boys. As we’ve seen in his many commercials, number seven is a total natural on-screen, exuding so much charm and confidence. We know he’s totally going to knock it out of the park in his big U.S. TV debut! Ruben adds that Cristiano is going to be wrapping up some other deals that are in the negotiation stages while he’s over here, so we can wait to see what new projects he has coming up for American audiences.

Unfortunately one place U.S. fans won’t see Cristiano is on the soccer field, as Real Madrid is taking on FC Barcelona for the El Clasico matchup on July 29 in Miami as part of the International Champions Cup play. He’s been on an extended summer break following his participation in the Confederations Cup, and didn’t join the team for two prior games in California as he’s at home with his two newborn twins via surrogate Eva and Mateo, as well as his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 22. But everyone had their fingers crossed that he’d hop on a plane to help Los Blancos win against their bitter rival. Click here for pics of Cristiano and his family.

“As much as Cristiano would have loved to play in Miami tomorrow night for the Clasico Miami game at Hard Rock Stadium, I can confirm that Cristiano will not be in Miami and will not be playing at Miami Clasico,” Ruben tells us. “Cristiano has personal matters to tend to in Portugal and Spain, but absolutely will be watching and cheering on his teammates.”

